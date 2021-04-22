ThoreCoin Price Reaches $9,489.71 on Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $822.63 million and $33,032.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for about $9,489.71 or 0.18905379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00025824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.00995935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,070.07 or 0.99749483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00637483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin launched on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

