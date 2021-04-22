ThredUp Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ThredUp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.