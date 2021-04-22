ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 4.6% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $65,354.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.28 or 0.00270596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.92 or 0.01069235 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00683903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,925.65 or 1.00232991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

