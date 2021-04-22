Thunder Token (TT) Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $125.08 million and $6.67 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.35 or 0.00459772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

