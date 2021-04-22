TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $314.44

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 314.44 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 311.50 ($4.07), with a volume of 1299181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.88).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

