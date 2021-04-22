TigerCash Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $26.26 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $652.81 or 0.01261904 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

