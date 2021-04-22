Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.80

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 15746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $653.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

