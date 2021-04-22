TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178,693.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $178,693.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

