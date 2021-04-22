Tolar Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (TOL)

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Tolar has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $29,491.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tolar Profile

Tolar (CRYPTO:TOL) is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 760,296,472 coins and its circulating supply is 215,158,577 coins. The official website for Tolar is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Buying and Selling Tolar

