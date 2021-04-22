TOP Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.