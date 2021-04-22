Tornado Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $70.42 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $70.42 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for about $124.27 or 0.00238626 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00064573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00281528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.01008337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00676797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,532.12 or 1.00876040 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,647 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

