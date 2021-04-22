Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Holdings Increased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Total by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,621,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter worth about $18,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT opened at $44.80 on Thursday. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

