Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Total comprises 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Total by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 99,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 74.9% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 73,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Total by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.40. 63,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,125. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. Total Se has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.