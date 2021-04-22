Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 584,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,989,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

