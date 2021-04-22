Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 2,623 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

NYSE MA traded up $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $387.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $384.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.48 and a 200-day moving average of $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

