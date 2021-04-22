Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

MCD stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

