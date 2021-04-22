Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.84 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $230.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

