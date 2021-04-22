Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

