Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 2,017 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.80. 28,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,647. The stock has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $131.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

