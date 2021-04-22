Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $53.25. 45,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

