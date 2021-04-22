Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $12.37 Million Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. NIC makes up about 11.3% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of NIC worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGOV. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at $2,525,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NIC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in NIC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV remained flat at $$34.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

