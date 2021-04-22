Touchstone Capital Inc. Sells 2,193 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks comprises approximately 11.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of F5 Networks worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,411,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,517. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

