Tourist Token Price Hits $0.0000 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $90,317.67 and $2,378.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00061227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00271067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00025920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.56 or 0.00941705 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00647384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,379.20 or 0.98928997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tourist Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.