Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.02.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $260.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day moving average is $226.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

