TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) Trading Down 0.2%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 565,229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 900,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

