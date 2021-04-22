TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.08

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

