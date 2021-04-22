Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY21 guidance to $7.05-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $92.63 and a 12 month high of $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

