Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $180.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.56 and a 200-day moving average of $152.52. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $92.63 and a 52 week high of $185.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.56.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

