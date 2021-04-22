Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,980 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 847% compared to the typical volume of 209 call options.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOL. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,728.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000.

