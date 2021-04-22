Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cadiz Call Options (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cadiz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cadiz by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

CDZI stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.