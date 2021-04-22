Traders Purchase Large Volume of Travel + Leisure Call Options (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 976% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $560,000.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

