Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $173.04

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $173.04 and last traded at $171.82, with a volume of 2013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

