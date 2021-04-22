TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.98

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.03.

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $1,179,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TransAlta by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,491,000 after purchasing an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

