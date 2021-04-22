TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.51

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.51 and last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 177483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.81.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -10.12.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

