TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.45. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $5.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.54 to $18.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,522,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $596.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $299.62 and a twelve month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.