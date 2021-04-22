Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 7.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. 80,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,212,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)
Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.