Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 7.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.05. 80,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,212,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $5,252,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after acquiring an additional 147,768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Translate Bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139,636 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.