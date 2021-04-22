TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $28.36

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.36, but opened at $29.70. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 8,233 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock worth $9,574,295 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

