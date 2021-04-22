Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Raised by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 122.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

