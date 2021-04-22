Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.51. 37,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,161. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,303.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

