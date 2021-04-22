Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after acquiring an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $470.62 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $475.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $429.77 and a 200 day moving average of $412.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.