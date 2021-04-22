Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $377.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.76, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.81 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total transaction of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.