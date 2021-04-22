Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after acquiring an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,668,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 36,490 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,980,000 after buying an additional 136,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IAA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,293,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,014,000 after buying an additional 128,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in IAA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,265,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,219,000 after buying an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.