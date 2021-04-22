Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 10,600 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 over the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

