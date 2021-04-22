Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 29,300 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.21.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,148 shares of company stock worth $18,284,415 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

