Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

