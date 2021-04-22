Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.12 million. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

