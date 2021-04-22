Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 143.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

