Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $347.65 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $192.80 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

