Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $126.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

