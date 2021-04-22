Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $448.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.39 and a 12 month high of $450.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.60 and a 200 day moving average of $357.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

